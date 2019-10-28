Virgin Galactic stock popped in its New York Stock Exchange debut Monday, with shares rising more as much as 8 percent as investors welcomed the first publicly traded space tourism company.
The Richard Branson company merged last week with Social Capital Hedosophia, a New York investment firm already listed on the NYSE, allowing Virgin Galactic to bypass the standard stock offering process. Social Capital Hedosophia took a 46.5 percent stake, giving Virgin Galactic a valuation of more than $1.5 billion.
Initially priced near $12 a share under the “SPCE” ticker, Virgin Galactic had climbed as high as $12.93 before settling back near $12.23 by early afternoon. It ended the day down, at $11.75.
“Virgin Galactic is making history again today as it becomes the world’s first and only publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company,” chief executive George Whitesides said in a statement. “For the first time, anyone will have the opportunity to invest in a human spaceflight company that is transforming the market.”
The Virgin Galactic debut is a major milestone for the fast-growing space sector, which is projected to be worth $2.7 trillion by 2045, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. For years, it has been locked in competition with fellow billionaire-led enterprises, such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin. Bezos has said Blue Origin is vying to build a lunar lander for NASA, as it aims to return astronauts to the moon by 2024. Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.
