U.S. markets fell sharply Thursday, extending stock losses in one of the worst weeks since the 2008 financial crisis as coronavirus cases continue to snowball, threatening world economies.
The three major U.S. stock indexes entered correction territory Thursday, a 10% reversal from a recent high that numbers-obsessed Wall Street sees as amiss. The speed of the declines was startling, with the Dow Jones industrial average tumbling from its all-time peak in only 10 sessions.
“A 10% correction doesn’t mean anything to Joe Q. Public,” said Kenny Polcari of SlateStone Wealth. “But to Wall Street, which marks everything by numbers, it suggests a turning point in market psyche.”
Polcari said the good news about the panic-driven correction is that it suggests an emotional response and may be only temporary.
“A slower decline based on crumbling market fundamentals, which is not the case so far, would be more worrisome,” Polcari said.
Analysts expected the market to rebound strongly after worldwide markets plunged Monday. But coronavirus cases have popped up around the world, squashing repeated stock market rallies. The extreme volatility could persist until there are signs that the outbreak is under control, analysts say, despite warnings from health officials that community spread in the U.S. appears inevitable.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down nearly 1,200 points, or 4.4%, after a roller coaster day. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq composite were both down 4%.
“The current and largest concern now is if consumers start pulling back on their spending. Consumer spending has been supporting the economy,” said Howard Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Global markets also shuddered as the outbreak continues to spread beyond China. Japan’s Nikkei was down more than 2% as many Japanese schools were closed through early April.
European stocks also entered correction territory on Thursday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 4%. Britain’s FTSE dropped 3.5%, and Germany’s DAX fell 3.2%. In Italy — the country with Europe’s weakest economic growth in 2019 — Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte this week said the economic blow could be “very strong.”
From an economic standpoint, much of the focus had been on coronavirus’ repercussions for global supply chains, which rely heavily on manufacturing and production from Chinese factories. But now that public health officials are bracing for the outbreak to spread in the U.S., experts worry about an additional threat to the economy. Daily routines and consumer spending could grind to a halt if schools are closed, large gatherings are canceled and businesses close their doors.
