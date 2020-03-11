DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia steamed ahead on Wednesday with its new energy play by directing the kingdom’s oil company Aramco on Wednesday to increase its maximum production capacity, while Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas company ADNOC followed suit by saying it was boosting output by 25% to 4 million barrels per day.
Abu Dhabi’s decision to increase production comes after Saudi Arabia took steps to essentially flood the market to dominate a greater share, after major oil producer Russia refused to go along with more production cuts. Meanwhile, global demand for oil is slowing down due to the outbreak of a new virus that’s hampered travel and business.
Saudi Arabia said this week it would increase its crude oil production to 12.3 million barrels a day starting in April. That’s 300,000 barrels per day more than Aramco’s current maximum sustained capacity. Now the company says it is boosting that output capacity to 13 million barrels per day, giving the kingdom greater maneuverability.
Aramco did not say when that capacity increase would happen, according to Wednesday’s announcement on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange. Late last year, the company floated 1.7% of its shares on the Tadawul, raising nearly $30 billion in the largest IPO in history.
Aramco said the decision was a directive from the Saudi Energy Ministry. The kingdom’s energy policy is largely directed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the country’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. The two are half-brothers and sons of the king.
Saudi Arabia has been producing around 9.8 million barrels per day, carrying the bulk of cuts that were agreed upon by OPEC members and other major oil producers, namely Russia, to stave off an oversupply in the market that would further push prices down.
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC on Wednesday said it was responding to current market conditions and would increase output from about 3 million barrels to over 4 million barrels of oil a day starting next month.
