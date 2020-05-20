McDonald's warns of franchise culling, offers $40 million in aid

McDonald’s Corp. is estimating that tens of millions of dollars will be needed to help U.S. franchisees, but has also warned that some distressed franchisees may need to downsize or sell off locations.
The company has earmarked about $40 million in aid for restaurant owners that are in crisis following the COVID-19 lockdown, according to documents and internal emails viewed by Bloomberg News.
Temporary assistance will be available on a case-by-case basis, and franchisees are expected to work with the parent company to “find a suitable financial solution,” according to documents and an internal email viewed by Bloomberg News. Aid will likely come in the form of rent and service fee deferrals for operators that have a large portion of restaurants in malls, airports and other areas hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nevertheless, franchisees that want aid beyond the existing measures were advised by McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger on a call last week that they may have to consider selling locations or seeking other alternatives, according to a person familiar with the matter. This stance has angered a group of owners, the person said.
“Each restaurant must financially stand on its own, irrespective of any relief program or vendor concessions related to the COVID-19 crisis,” according to the assistance plan.
The pressure is more acute in certain regions, especially ones that depend on tourism, according to the internal McDonald’s email. These operators are encouraged to seek aid from the parent, the messages show.
McDonald’s said earlier this month that it’s investing to help franchisees recover with “targeted and temporary actions” including about $100 million in additional funds for marketing. Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said “the path is uncertain and will present further challenges,” in reference to reopening stores and dining rooms that have shuttered. The ad spending is meant to help fuel a sales recovery in coming months, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.