Macy’s, which has been trying to woo new shoppers with quirky new concept stores and Backstage outlets, is returning to a familiar strategy after a tepid holiday season: store closures.
The Cincinnati-based department store chain said Wednesday it will shutter 28 namesake stores and one Bloomingdale’s store in the coming weeks, according to a company spokesperson who declined to provide further details.
The company did not have any news to share regarding the Valley View store and that it would continue to operate as usual, a Macy’s spokeswoman said.
The retail giant has shuttered dozens of underperforming stores, many of them in declining shopping malls, since 2016 as it invests more in its most lucrative properties. Even so, it has struggled to win over customers who are increasingly buying online.
On Wednesday, Macy’s said same-store sales — a key measure at stores open at least one year — fell 0.6% in November and December. That compares with the 1.1% growth recorded during the same period last year. Analysts said the performance was disappointing given the relative strength of the holiday season, in which overall retail sales grew 3.7%.
Macy’s, founded 162 years ago in New York, was for decades one of the nation’s preeminent retailers. It had anchor stores at hundreds of shopping malls and was one of the largest sellers of apparel in the U.S. But changing consumer habits and competition from Walmart, Amazon and Target have reversed its fortunes.
