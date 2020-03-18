Layoffs are continuing to mount by the tens of thousands, prompting a surge of applications at unemployment offices nationwide, as coronavirus brings more of the U.S. economy to a standstill.
Just a week ago, hundreds of people had been laid off, but those numbers are skyrocketing. As Trump administration leaders, industry officials and economists project dire warnings of millions of jobs vanishing this year, an increasingly grim picture of the U.S. labor market is emerging for the months to come.
The deluge into unemployment offices is beginning to strain systems. In Ohio, the Department of Job and Family Services said 36,645 claims were filed Monday. That’s typically what the department receives each month, The Columbus Dispatch noted.
Pennsylvania saw more than 50,000 on Monday and more than that on Tuesday, according to a tally from economist Jacob Robbins and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Minnesota officials saw more than 31,000 applications on Monday and Tuesday, the Star Tribune reported. In New Jersey, 15,000 applications arrived Monday, causing the state’s website to crash, local affiliate WHYY reported.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned lawmakers that the U.S. unemployment rate could spike to almost 20%, from its current level of 3.5%, three people familiar with his comments told The Washington Post on Tuesday. Kevin Hassett, a former Trump administration economist, told CNN on Monday that the United States could lose up to 1 million jobs in March.
The U.S. Travel Association forecasts a loss of 4.6 million travel-related jobs this year, most of them in hotels, but also in air travel, retail, food services and entertainment. Those losses would, by themselves, nearly double the U.S. unemployment rate, from 3.5% to 6.3%, the industry group said.
For the week ending March 7, unemployment insurance claims totaled 211,000, according to data by the Department of Labor. Figures through March 14 will be released Thursday morning. But economists caution that those tallies will only reflect the beginning of widespread layoffs, which ramped up in the past several days as government leaders started imposing stricter restrictions on restaurants, bars, hotels, casinos and other venues with large crowds.
Economists are warning that the coronavirus is pushing the global economy into recession.
Of the travel industry job losses, hotels have been particularly hard hit. The American Hotel & Lodging Association said Tuesday that 4 million jobs have been eliminated or are on the verge of being lost in the next few weeks. Chip Rogers, president and chief executive of the AHLA, said the hospitality industry faces the possibility that half of U.S. hotels could close this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.