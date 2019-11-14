Gannett finalizes deal to become nation’s largest newspaper publisher, setting stage for $300 million in cuts
Shareholders of Gannett and GateHouse Media approved a deal to combine the companies Thursday, after management promised to find $300 million in annual savings some critics warned would further squeeze already shrunken newsrooms but that some investors warned may not go far enough.
In the deal, GateHouse parent New Media Investment Group will purchase Gannett and create a conglomerate that will own more than 250 daily newspapers including daily publications including USA Today, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Indianapolis Star, plus hundreds of weekly and community papers.
The new company — run by GateHouse’s management under Gannett’s name — will be under pressure to find $300 million in annual savings within the first two years of the deal, as GateHouse management pledged when it announced the deal in August.
Despite the approval, the deal has come under fire for proposing cuts some view as too drastic and others view as not aggressive enough, a signal of the tightrope publishers of local news have been forced to walk as the industry continues to decline.
The deal, originally valued at $1.4 billion, is valued at under $1.2 billion.
