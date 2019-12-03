A record 189.6 million Americans went shopping over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, the National Retail Federation said Tuesday, and most of them did their spending online.
The new bar represents a 14% increase from last year, the industry lobbying group said. Some 142 million consumers shopped online, 124 million flocked to stores, and roughly 76 million did both.
“Americans continue to start their holiday shopping earlier in the year, and Thanksgiving is still a critical weekend for millions,” Matthew Shay, president of NRF, said in a statement.
After weeks of hinting that a trade deal with China was on the horizon, President Donald Trump reversed course Tuesday, saying that he was willing to wait until after the 2020 presidential election to strike an agreement. Major markets tumbled more than 1% following the news. On Tuesday afternoon, hours after its optimistic update on holiday spending, the NRF cautioned that trade uncertainties are “a bad deal” for “every segment of the economy.”
“We want and need to see a deal as soon as possible,” said David French, the group’s senior vice president for government relations, in a news release. “The tariffs continue to hurt U.S. businesses, workers and consumers and are a substantial drag on the U.S. economy.”
Consumer spending, which makes up more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy, has remained a bright spot. But some economists say they’re watching to see whether the momentum will continue into the new year.
Consumers spent an average of $361.90 from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, a 16% increase from last year, when holiday spending fell short of expectations.
Meanwhile, the largest online shopping day got even bigger. Americans spent a record $9.4 billion on Cyber Monday, which is about 20% higher than the $7.9 billion recorded last year, according to Adobe Analytics. About one-third of those purchases were made on smartphones.
Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, said Tuesday that Cyber Monday was the single biggest shopping day in company history, though it did not offer specifics. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.