Hello my awesome students! I miss all of you so much! I hope you are well. I worry about you. This is what I want you to remember!
1. You can do anything! Don’t give up
2. You are beautiful – inside and out!
3. You are worthy! Expect great things!
4. Work hard and accomplish your dreams.
5. Remember it is about “US” not “ME”
6. When you make mistakes, Learn from them. OWN them and move on.
7. Don’t grow up too fast. You will miss the best years of your lives.
8. Your parents are smarter than you think. Listen to them. They will guide you and stand beside you until you can stand alone.
9. Be nice. Treat others as you want them to treat you.
10. I love you guys! If you ever need me, you know where to find me. Come back and visit!
