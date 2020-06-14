HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Bubba Wallace wore a mask in the colors of the American flag, his hand over his heart as he stood for the national anthem.
This time, fans joined him.
In troubled and unprecedented times, a bit of normalcy returned to sports Sunday. Fans — only 1,000 of them, mostly military members and their guests — were at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, marking the first time people were on that side of the fence at a NASCAR race since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports worldwide.
Among those fans: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who was wearing a T-shirt and cap with Wallace’s name on them. Wallace is the only full-time black driver in the Cup Series, and he has essentially become the face of the movement that led to NASCAR’s decision last week to ban the Confederate flag from tracks.
“He’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders, being the only African American driver and with what’s going on with the climate of the world right now and taking a stand,” Kamara said. “He’s backed into a corner right now, and it takes a lot of courage to be in the place that he’s in and still say, ‘You know what, I’m going to stand up for what’s right’ instead of just being quiet.”
There wasn’t a Confederate flag in sight. The U.S. colors flew in the center of the backstretch, swaying gently in the breeze.
Football legend Tony Boselli, a COVID-19 survivor, offered the invocation, fitting at a race rescheduled by the pandemic. Jon Secada performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” — like Boselli, doing so remotely.
Fans provided a smattering of applause. Cheers were back. Quieter cheers, but cheers nonetheless.
Briscoe survives late cautions for Xfinity win
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Chase Briscoe survived two late cautions and a frantic overtime finish to prevail in an Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while Noah Gragson saw a huge lead slip away in the final laps for the second consecutive day.
Briscoe was without crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nick Hutchins and engineer DJ Vanderley, all of whom began serving four-race suspensions for a safety violation that happened Saturday. So Briscoe got Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli to fill in as his crew chief and won.
Brandon Jones was second, Ross Chastain was third and A.J. Allmendinger was fourth. Gragson placed fifth and also lost out on the $100,000 “Dash For Cash” bonus that wound up going to Allmendinger instead.
Busch adds Trucks win
MIAMI — Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Trucks Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday night, his 58th career win on the circuit and his eighth victory in his last 10 trucks starts. He’d been winless in his last two outings.
Busch was about five seconds ahead when the second stage ended at lap 60, part of a dominant night where he led 82 of the 134 laps. He had to start at the back of the field, then serve a pass-through penalty on top of that, after failing pre-race inspection.
Tyler Ankrum was second and Ross Chastain, who won the first stage, held off Chase Elliott for third.
