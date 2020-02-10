Washington and Lee University's Mock Convention tries to make an educated guess as to who will win the presidential nomination for the major p…

Washington & Lee University 2020 Mock Convention

Note: tickets to Mock Con are sold out.

Thursday

7 p.m.: Politics & Media Panel, Keller Theater, Lenfest Center for the Arts. Panelists include CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

Friday

9 a.m.: Mock Con parade, downtown Lexington.

All Mock Convention sessions take place in the university’s Duchossois Tennis Center

1:30 p.m.: session one. Speakers include former Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly

6 p.m.: session two. Speakers include Obama adviser Patti Solis Doyle and Nadine Strossen, first woman to serve as president of the American Civil Liberties Union

Saturday

10 a.m.: session three. Speakers include Democratic political strategist Donna Brazile, March Four Our Lives co-founder Cameron Kasky and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

3 p.m.: session four. Speakers include Andrew Gillum, 2018 Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

Mock Con will be livestreamed at https://www.mockconvention.com/livestream