Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion

Lane Stadium, Blacksburg

How they scored

Old Dominion 3 0 7 7 — 17

Virginia Tech 10 7 7 7 — 31

First quarter

VT—King 4 run (Johnson kick), 11:30. Drive: 10 plays, 77 yards, 3:30. Key play: Robinson 32 pass from Willis on third and 10 to ODU 24. Virginia Tech 7, Old Dominion 0.

ODU—FG Rice 34, 4:47. Drive: 12 plays, 48 yards, 6:43. Key play: Davis 11 run to VT 25. Virginia Tech 7, Old Dominion 3.

VT—FG Johnson 24, 1:12. Drive: Nine plays, 70 yards, 3:30. Key play: Grimsley 36 pass from Willis to ODU 6. Virginia Tech 10, Old Dominion 3.

Second quarter

VT—Grimsley 9 pass from Willis (Johnson kick), 5:17. Drive: Eight plays, 59 yards, 2:48. Key play: Patterson 20 pass from Willis to ODU 26. Virginia Tech 17, Old Dominion 3.

Third quarter

VT—Willis 1 run (Johnson kick), 6:40. Drive: 12 plays, 93 yards, 5:21. Key play: Turner 32 pass from Willis to VT 39. Virginia Tech 24, Old Dominion 3.

ODU—Smartt 3 run (Rice kick), 1:24. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:16. Key play: Herslow 25 pass from Smartt on third and 2 to VT 16. Virginia Tech 24, Old Dominion 10.

Fourth quarter

ODU—Smartt 15 run (Rice kick), 13:15. Drive: Five plays, 78 yards, 1:34. Key play: Strong 33 run to VT 15. Virginia Tech 24, Old Dominion 17.

VT—Patterson 13 pass from Willis (Johnson kick), 11:56. Drive: Three plays, 17 yards, 1:08. Key play: Wheatley 71 kickoff return to ODU 17. Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17.

Team statistics

ODU VT

First downs 19 21

Rushes-yards 43-202 39-131

Passing 122 272

Comp-Att-Int 16-30-0 16-28-0

Return Yards 48 113

Punts-Avg. 5-41.0 3-56.7

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2

Penalties-Yards 6-66 6-65

Time of Possession 33:20 26:40

Individual statistics

Rushing

RUSHING — Old Dominion, L.Davis 11-81, Strong 8-51, Smartt 16-48, deWeaver 2-8, Watson 1-7, I.Spencer 1-6, C.Cunningham 3-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

Virginia Tech, McClease 20-64, Willis 8-34, King 6-23, Hooker 3-7, Robinson 1-3, Matheny 1-0.

Passing

Old Dominion, Smartt 16-30-0-122.

Virginia Tech, Willis 16-28-0-272.

Receiving

Old Dominion, Watson 4-9, S.Williams 3-36, Herslow 3-31, Kumah 3-24, Strong 3-22.

Virginia Tech, Robinson 4-62, Turner 3-60, P.Patterson 3-44, Grimsley 2-45, K.Smith 2-32, Mitchell 1-20, McClease 1-9.

Tackles (Solo-assist-sacks)

Old Dominion, Young 6-4-0, Garner 5-3-0, White 4-4-0.5, Brewton 1-7-0, Hall 4-3-0, Dickerson 1-4-0, Blackmon 2-1-0, Moss 2-1-0, Boykin 1-2-0, Headen 0-3-0, Ross 0-3-0.5, Meiser 1-1-0, Wilder 1-1-0, Feliciano 1-0-0, Savedge 1-0-0, Ford-Dement 1-0-0, Henry 1-0-0, Haynes 1-0-0, Johnson 0-1-0, Valle 0-1-0, Hatcher 0-1-0, Taiwo 0-1-0, Jackson 0-1-0, Totals 33-42-1.

Virginia Tech, 5-5-0, Deablo 2-6-0, Hollifield 1-7-0, Waller 6-1-1, Belmar 3-2-0.5, Hewitt 1-4-0.5, Conner 4-0-1, Griffin 2-2-1, Floyd 2-2-0, Farley 2-1-0, Pollard 1-2-0, Porcher 1-1-0.5, Kendricks 1-1-0.5, Becton 0-2-0, Chatman 1-0-0, Rivers 1-0-0, Adams 1-0-0, Ladler 0-1-0, Tisdale 0-1-0, Totals 34-38-5.

