ODU Running back Blake Watson (28) is tackled by Virginia Tech defender Chamarri Conner (22) in the first half of the Virginia Tech - Old Dominion football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 7 2019. Virginia Tech receiver Hezekiah Grimsley (6) catches a 9-yard touchdown pass in front of Old Dominion defender Geronda Hall Jr. (23) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente at the start of the Virginia Tech — Old Dominion football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 7 2019. Old Dominion head coach Bobby Wilder at the start of the Virginia Tech — Old Dominion football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 7 2019. Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King (35) is congratulated in the endzone by quarterback Ryan Willis (5) after scoring on a 4 yard running play in the first quarter of the Virginia Tech — Old Dominion football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday September 7 2019.

VIRGINIA TECH SAFETY n Conner is becoming increasingly comfortable — he has only three career starts — and that’s allowed him to flourish as a playmaker. That was on display against Furman in the best game of his career. The sophomore had eight tackles (seven solo) against the Paladins, with one sack and a quarterback hurry. He also played a key part in forcing a fumble in the second half. The defender’s ability to make open field tackles will come in handy against a Duke quarterback that will be on the move Friday night. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek

