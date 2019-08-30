Virginia Tech Duke Football

Duke’s Dylan Singleton tackles Virginia Tech’s Hezekiah Grimsley (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome

 Gerry Broome

VIRGINIA TECH WIDE RECEIVER n Grimsley will get plenty of opportunities to shine. The veteran receiver will start in the slot for a second straight year and will return punts as well. The Hokies are looking for a spark on special teams after struggling last season (6.3 yards per punt return). Grimsley was one of the best returners in the state in high school. The dynamic athlete wants to replicate what Greg Stroman did at the position during his Tech career (he had 1,108 career yards and four touchdowns). Grimsley had a career-high six catches against Boston College in 2018 for 53 yards. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek

