VIRGINIA TECH DEFENSIVE BACKS n Virginia Tech could be without starting defensive backs Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller in the Belk Bowl. Farley hasn’t practiced all week leading up to the game with a back injury while Waller has been hampered with a lower body injury. Fuente said both will be game time decisions for the matchup against Kentucky. The Wildcats don’t throw the ball a lot with receiver turned quarterback Lynn Bowden under center, but Tech’s backup defensive backs will still have plenty to worry about trying to secure the edge on run defense. The Hokies will rely on a combination of Jovonn Quillen (above), Armani Chatman and Brion Murray if Farley and Waller can’t play. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek
