VIRGINIA TECH DEFENSIVE BACK n Farley had his best game of the season with a pair of interceptions and a pass breakup against Miami, but defensive coordinator Bud Foster focused on the two mistakes Farley made in the game (giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion) when discussing the performance this week. While Farley has “improved tremendously,” Foster thinks the third-year sophomore can be an elite defensive back if he locks in on each and every snap. This weekend’s game against Rhode Island will be a good test. The Rams have a pair of big-bodied receivers — 6-foot-3, 208-pound Aaron Parker and 6-foot-3, 190-pound Isaiah Coulter — that Virginia Tech is worried about slowing down. Parker has 42 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns this season, and Coulter has 34 catches for 505 yards and four touchdowns.
— Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek
