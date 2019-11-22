VIRGINIA TECH WHIP LINEBACKER n Conner was slowed by a hamstring injury in recent weeks and missed most of Tech’s loss to Notre Dame. He was back at 100 percent against Georgia Tech and it showed. He had two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry that turned into a pick six for Caleb Farley. With Pittsburgh content to throw more than 40 times a game, Conner’s cover skills will be really important as will his knack for blitzing. Don’t be surprised if he attacks Kenny Pickett from all over the field on Saturday. For a Virginia Tech team that got run over last year, Conner’s physicality could help make it clear that this isn’t the same Hokies defense. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek
