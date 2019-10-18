VIRGINIA TECH RUNNING BACK n Tech fans were ready to write off McClease in favor of Keshawn King after the freshman had a breakout performance against Furman with 119 yards (9.9 yards per carry). Since that game, one of Tech’s running backs has 24 carries for 65 yards (2.7 ypc) and the other has 43 carries for 283 yards (6.6 ypc) with two touchdowns and put up a pair of 100-yard performances. McClease is back No. 2. With Tech facing four mediocre run defenses in a row — North Carolina, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech are all giving up more than 150 rushing yards a game — McClease could prove to be a difference-maker for the Hokies during that stretch, starting with a strong performance on Saturday. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek
