Virginia Tech running back Deshawn McClease (33) escapes Rhode Island defender Branyan Javier- Castillo (16) in the first half of the Virginia Tech - Rhode Island NCAA football game in Blacksburg Va.Saturday October 12 2019. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry) 10/13/2019: Virginia Tech running back Deshawn McClease (left) escapes Rhode Island defender Branyan Javier-Castillo (right) in the first half of the Virginia Tech-Rhode Island NCAA football game in Blacksburg on Saturday. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Virginia Tech running back Deshawn McClease (left) escapes Rhode Island defender Branyan Javier-Castillo (right) in the first half of the Virginia Tech-Rhode Island NCAA football game in Blacksburg on Saturday. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Rhode Island’s Ahmere Dorsey (middle) is brought to the ground by Virginia Tech defenders DaShawn Crawford (top) and Dax Hollifield (bottom) in the second half of the Virginia Tech-Rhode Island NCAA football game in Blacksburg on Saturday. Virginia Tech won the game 34-17. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Rhode Island’s Ahmere Dorsey (middle) is brought to the ground by Virginia Tech defenders DaShawn Crawford (top) and Dax Hollifield (bottom) in the second half of the Virginia Tech-Rhode Island NCAA football game in Blacksburg on Saturday. Virginia Tech won the game 34-17. MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Rhode Island quarterback Vito Priore (right) has a pass batted down by Virginia Tech defender Alan Tisdale (left) in the first half of the Virginia Tech-Rhode Island NCAA football game in Blacksburg on Saturday. Photos by MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Rhode Island quarterback Vito Priore (right) has a pass batted down by Virginia Tech defender Alan Tisdale (left) in the first half of the Virginia Tech-Rhode Island NCAA football game in Blacksburg on Saturday. Photos by MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times Virginia Tech players (from left) Austin Cannon, Deshawn McClease and Christian Darrisaw celebra

 Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times

VIRGINIA TECH RUNNING BACK n Tech fans were ready to write off McClease in favor of Keshawn King after the freshman had a breakout performance against Furman with 119 yards (9.9 yards per carry). Since that game, one of Tech’s running backs has 24 carries for 65 yards (2.7 ypc) and the other has 43 carries for 283 yards (6.6 ypc) with two touchdowns and put up a pair of 100-yard performances. McClease is back No. 2. With Tech facing four mediocre run defenses in a row — North Carolina, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech are all giving up more than 150 rushing yards a game — McClease could prove to be a difference-maker for the Hokies during that stretch, starting with a strong performance on Saturday. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek

