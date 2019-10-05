Virginia Tech at Miami
Miami Gardens, Florida
How they scored
Virginia Tech 21 7 0 14 — 42
Miami 0 7 7 21 — 35
First quarter
VT—Hooker 13 run (Johnson kick), 9:48. Drive: Eight plays, 48 yards, 3:54. Key play: Hooker 15 run on third and 4 to UM 27. Virginia Tech 7, Miami 0.
VT—Keene 20 pass from Hooker (Johnson kick), 3:19. Drive: Two plays, 20 yards, :36. Key play: Waller 23 interception return to UM 23. Virginia Tech 14, Miami 0.
VT—Mitchell 1 run (Johnson kick), 2:16. Drive: Four plays, 20 yrds, :54. Key play: Hookier 15 run on third and 6 to UM 1. Virginia Tech 21, Miami 0.
Second quarter
VT—Keene 17 pass from Hooker (Johnson kick), 9:30. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 6:02. Key play: McClease 26 run on third and 10 to VT 46. Virginia Tech 28, Miami 0.
UM—Pope 38 pass from Perry (Baxa kick), :00. Drive: Five plays, 84 yards, 0:53. Key play: Thomas 39 pass from Petty to VT 45. Virginia Tech 28, Miami 7.
Third quarter
UM—Jordan 6 pass from Perry (Baxa kick), 9:38. Drive: Eight plays, 88 yards, 3:33. Key play: Jordan 28 pass from Perry on third and 10 to UM 40. Virginia Tech 28, Miami 14.
Fourth quarter
VT—Keene 5 pass from Hooker (Johnson kick), 12:43. Drive: Four plays, 80 yards, 1:35. Key play: Mitchell 67 pass from Hooker to UM 5. Virginia Tech 35, Miami 14.
UM—Thomas 13 pass from Perry (Baxa kick), 7:03. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 5:40. Key play: Osborn 11 pass from Perry on fourth and 5 to VT 13. Virginia Tech 35, Miami 21.
UM—Thomas 25 pass from Perry (Dallas run), 4:55. Drive: Seven plays, 61 yards, 1:12. Key play: Thomas 26 pass from Perry to VT 35. Virginia Tech 35, Miami 29.
UM—Dallas 62 run (kick failed), 3:16. Drive: Two plays, 69 yards, :50. Key play: Perry 7 run to UM 38. Virginia Tech 35, Miami 35.
VT—McClease 3 run (Johnson kick), 1:03. Five plays, 63 yards, 2:13. Key play: Keene 25 pass from Hooker on third and 5 to UM 3. Virginia Tech 42, Miami 35.
Team statistics
VT Miami
First downs 17 27
Rushes-yards 43-153 23-94
Passing 184 469
Comp-Att-Int 10-20-0 32-55-4
Return Yards 31 51
Punts-Avg. 7-46.3 3-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-50 11-90
Time of Possession 28:45 31:15
Individual statistics
Rushing
Virginia Tech, Hooker 16-76, McClease 14-57, King 12-19, Mitchell 1-1.
Miami, Dallas 6-66, C.Harris 2-19, Harley 2-18, Thomas 1-8, Murphy 1-1, J.Williams 2-(minus 2), Perry 9-(minus 16).
Passing
Virginia Tech, Hooker 10-20-0-184.
Miami, J.Williams 4-7-3-47, Perry 28-47-1-422, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
Receiving
Virginia Tech, Keene 5-73, Mitchell 3-75, Hazelton 1-29, Robinson 1-7.
Miami, Jordan 7-136, Thomas 6-124, Harley 5-36, Wiggins 4-64, Osborn 3-44, Dallas 3-12, Pope 2-45, C.Harris 1-6, Parrott 1-2.
Tackles (Solo-assist-sacks)
Virginia Tech, Ashby 6-5-1, Tisdale 4-5-0, Waller 4-1-0.5, Conner 4-1-1, Deablo 2-3-0, Floyd 3-1-0, Griffin 2-1-1.54, Chatman 1-2-0, Pollard 1-1-0, Farley 1-1-0, Hewitt 1-0-0, Belmar 1-0-1, Kendricks 1-0-1, Quillen 1-0-0, Crawford 0-1-0, Hollifield 0-1-0, Adams 0-1-0, Garbutt 0-1-0, Rivers 0-1-0, Totals 32-26-7.
Miami, Pinckney 10-1-0, Finley 6-1-0, Quarterman 3-3-0, Hall 3-3-0, Garvin 3-1-0, Hill 3-0-1, Carter 0-3-0, Bolden 2-0-0, Rousseau 2-0-1, Wiggins 2-0-0, Bethel 0-2-0, Ford 1-0-0, Ivey 1-0-0, Ptachman 1-0-0, Miller 1-0-0, Blades 1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Silvera 0-1-0, Frierson 0-1-0, Totals 40-16-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.