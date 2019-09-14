Virginia Tech vs. Furman

Lane Stadium, Blacksburg

How they scored

Furman 0 14 0 3 — 17

Virginia Tech 3 0 14 7 — 24

First quarter

VT— FG Johnson 35, 5:37. Drive: 10 plays, 28 yards, 4:34. Key plays: King 3 run on third-and-1 to Furman 32; King 2 run on third-and-1 to Furman 23. Virginia Tech 3, Furman 0.

Second quarter

Furman— Abrams 4 run (Atkins kick), 14:56. Drive: Six plays, 41 yards, 3:16. Key plays: Furman’s Okeh recovers Turner fumble at VT 41; Wynn 20 run to VT 21; false-start penalty on Tech’s Hewitt on fourth-and-1 moves ball to VT 7. Furman 7, Virginia Tech 3.

Furman— Grainger 15 run (Atkins kick), 5:35. Drive: Nine plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key plays: Furman’s Blackshear intercepts Willis pass and returns it 1 yard to VT 42; Gordon 5 pass from Grainger on third-and-2 to VT 18. Furman 14, Virginia Tech 3.

Third quarter

VT— Mitchell 3 run (Johnson kick), 10:00. Drive: Six plays, 83 yards, 2:15. Key plays: King 54 run to VT 14; King 2 run on third-and-1 to Furman 3. Furman 14, Virginia Tech 10.

VT— Turner 2 pass from Willis (Johnson kick), 8:12. Drive: Four plays, 26 yards, 1:38. Key plays: VT’s Hollifield forces Wynn fumble and VT’s Crawford recovers ball at Furman 26; Willis 12 run to Furman 2. Virginia Tech 17, Furman 14.

Fourth quarter

VT— Turner 29 run (Johnson kick), 5:04. Drive: Five plays, 62 yards, 1:51. Key plays: Farley intercepts Grainger pass and returns it minus-4 yards to VT 38; Robinson 21 run to Furman 37. Virginia Tech 24, Furman 14.

Furman— FG Atkins 22, 1:49. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 3:15. Key plays: Abrams 8 run on third-and-2 to Furman 41; Abrams 48 run on third-and-2 to VT 3. Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17.

Team statistics

FUR VT

First downs 12 18

Rushes-yards 42-163 43-227

Passing 68 123

Comp-Att-Int 9-16-1 17-21-1

Return Yards 0 11

Punts-Avg. 6-41.83 4-47.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 3-15 6-40

Time of Possession 30:12 29:48

Individual statistics

Rushing

Furman, Abrams 10-72, Wynn 13-66, Grainger 15-19, Gordon 1-5, Watkins 3-1.

Virginia Tech, King 12-119, Turner 5-68, McClease 10-24, Robinson 1-21, Steward 1-3, Mitchell 1-3, R.Willis 10-(minus 5), (Team) 3-(minus 6).

Passing

Furman, Sisson 1-1-0-5, Grainger 8-15-1-63.

Virginia Tech, R.Willis 17-21-1-123.

Receiving

Furman, Gordon 4-33, Anderson 2-19, R.Miller 1-8, Wynn 1-5, Armstrong 1-3.

Virginia Tech, Robinson 4-31, Turner 4-29, K.Smith 2-22, King 2-16, Keene 2-14, Mitchell 2-10, McClease 1-1.

Tackles (Solo-assist-sacks)

Furman: Gilby 7-5-0, Perryman 4-3-0, Ryan 0-6-0, Willis 2-3-0, McKoy 2-2-0, Hope 1-3-0.5, Tibbs 1-3-0.5, Wilkins 2-1-0, Trapp 2-1-0, Chizik 2-1-0.5, Kearse 2-1-0, Blackshear 2-1-0, Okeh 1-2-0, Seabrook 1-1-1.5, Wells 1-0-0, Hodge 1-0-0 Sochovka 1-0-1, Stokes 1-0-0, Anderson 1-0-0, Miller 1-0-0, Lawrence 0-1-0, Owen 0-1-0, Armstrong 0-1-0.

Virginia Tech: Hollifield 2-8-0, Conner 7-1-1, Belmar 3-4-1.5, Adams 1-6-0, Floyd 3-2-0, Hewitt 1-3-0, Ashby 0-4-0.5, Crawford 2-1-1, Deablo 2-1-0, Farley 1-2-0, Waller 1-1-0, Quillen 1-1-0, Hunter 1-0-0, Kendricks 1-0-0, Ladler 0-1-0, Griffin 0-1-0.

