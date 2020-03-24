As the coronavirus battered the West Coast, Bryce Olson faced an excruciating decision: He was supposed to travel from his home in rural Oregon to San Diego every three weeks to take part in a clinical trial in San Diego for aggressive prostate cancer. But after his last trip in early March, he wondered if he should drop out of the trial and stay home, at least for a few months.
He worried if he contracted the virus during his travels, he could die before his weakened immune system could mount a counterattack. But skipping cancer treatments could unleash a disease that had menaced him for six years.
“If I let the tiger out of the cage, it may be harder to get it back in,” said Olson, who is 50.
Olson’s dilemma is one of many challenges confronting cancer patients and their doctors as they grapple with the twin foes of cancer and covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. An estimated 1.8 million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society, and more than 600,000 will die of the disease. Now, with the virus racing through the country, cancer doctors and patients are taking sometimes drastic steps to try to deal with the crisis.
The changes range from the simple to the complex. Across the country, oncologists are delaying some surgeries and paring back treatments to reduce patients’ hospital time and risk of infection.
Cancer-fighting pills taken at home are being substituted for IV therapies administered at hospitals and clinics. With blood donations falling sharply, doctors are switching to regimens that require fewer transfusions. In many places, clinical trials, the last hope of many desperately ill patients, are being closed to new patients.
“I’m used to seeing patients who are afraid,” said Mark Lewis, an oncologist at Intermountain Healthcare in Utah who three years ago had pancreatic cancer. “But nowadays, they are particularly terrified. Their fear is amplified beyond the general populace.”
A World Health Organization study showed that cancer patients who develop covid-19 have a fivefold risk of dying compared with people without cancer. Researchers say cancer patients are more vulnerable because of compromised immune systems caused by their malignancies and treatments, such as chemotherapy or surgery.
Doctors say treatment changes have to be weighed carefully in close consultation with patients. Some calls are relatively straightforward. For example, surgeries may be able to be delayed for some thyroid and early-stage prostrate cancers, which have high survival rates, but not for pancreatic cancer, which is much more deadly. For patients with aggressive leukemia and lymphomas, treatment usually can’t be postponed, experts say. In the Trump administration’s recent recommendation for hospitals to stop most elective procedures, most cancer treatments aren’t considered elective.
