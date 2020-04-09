BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was going to open up the competition at quarterback once again.
That plan is under reconsideration now.
Fuente spoke via video conference Wednesday, his first communication with reporters since national signing day on Feb. 5. The Hokies were scheduled to open spring camp March 21, but the ACC canceled all athletic-related activities in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak earlier that week.
Part of the spring schedule involved Tech’s quarterbacks — all of them — getting a chance to show why they should be considered to top the post-spring depth chart.
Fuente has followed a similar blueprint at quarterback every year he’s been in Blacksburg, and 2020 wasn’t going to be any different.
“We were going to put the ball down and let them go take reps to start with,” Fuente said. “I mean, I’m sure it would have gotten whittled down quickly, but like I promised these kids opportunities to compete for jobs at every position. And I think that’s fair.”
After former starter Josh Jackson won nine games as the team’s starter in 2017, he was told he had to win the job back in the spring, which he did.
Jackson transferred to Maryland instead of going through the exercise again in 2019. That whittled the contenders list at QB down to Ryan Willis, Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson.
“Quarterback gets talked about all the time but [competing for starting jobs is done] across the board,” Fuente said. “Which I understand that part of it. I’m just saying, I promised these kids a chance, so we give them a chance. You can tell pretty quickly on some of them if they’re not ready relatively early or if they’re up to the other level, then you start to taper those as you go through.
“And I don’t know how it would have played out but that’s how we would have started across the board.”
Tech was set to open spring camp with Hooker, Patterson, Knox Kadum and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister at quarterback.
Hooker had 2,000-plus total yards with 20 touchdowns going 6-2 as a starter. Patterson got experience as the Hokies’ backup last year, while Burmeister played as a true freshman with the Ducks.
Hooker said he was “ready to battle” when asked about a potential offseason quarterback competition in December leading up to the Belk Bowl.
“I never feel complacent in anything in life,” Hooker said. “I feel like I have to work even harder now than before just to increase my game and better myself. It helps me realize that there are still things I need to work on.”
Fuente didn’t address if those plans would change for the fall with spring camp canceled. The ACC has canceled all athletic-related activities through the end of May.
Virginia Tech has already moved summer courses online. Fall camp is set for the start of August.
