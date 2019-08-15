BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente wasn’t ready to name a starting quarterback with 16 days until the season-opener at Boston College.
At his press conference on Thursday, Fuente was again tight-lipped about the competition, but acknowledged that Ryan Willis and Hendon Hooker have taken most of the first-team reps in recent days.
“We’ll continue to evaluate that and see how it goes,” Fuente said. “I will say this. I’ve been really impressed by Hendon and the work he put in this summer. He continues to improve. Ryan’s had a good camp as well. We’ll continue to look at it and get through the last scrimmage and see where we’re at.”
Tech’s quarterback competition started in the spring with Willis, Hooker and Quincy Patterson.
True freshman Knox Kadum and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister joined the team over the summer, but were longshots to win the job. Burmeister’s NCAA waiver application for immediate eligibility was denied last week.
Willis has no issues with Tech coaches taking their time making a decision.
“I don’t think we need to worry about that,” Willis said. “I think we need to worry about getting better every day so we can help this team win ball games.
“This upcoming fall season is 16 days away and we need to prepare every day. We got less fall practices this year than ever and have to make the most of each one.”
The former Kansas quarterback went 4-6 as Tech’s starter last season. He threw for 2,716 yards (58.5%) with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions after stepping in for an injured Josh Jackson in Week 3.
Hooker, who was elevated to No. 2 on the depth chart after Jackson’s injury, didn’t see much action last season (he recorded stats in only three of the six games he played). Hooker briefly entered the transfer portal before the start of spring camp but decided to stay and hasn’t looked back.
The redshirt sophomore went into the offseason looking to improve his overall consistency.
“Every year I approach the offseason with the same mindset of just getting better overall and fine-tuning things on my technique,” Hooker said on Thursday.
That approach has paid off with coaches going back to spring practice.
“I feel like he’s getting better,” Fuente said after the spring game. “I’ve seen him flip protections. I saw a couple of times today specifically, he kept his eyes down the field and moved in the pocket a little bit. I think he had a long throw to the field I was encouraged by. Those are plays that aren’t easy to make.”
Beck injured
Running back Cole Beck will miss an extended period of time after suffering a collarbone injury during the Hokies’ second week of fall camp.
Beck missed spring camp while participating exclusively in the men’s outdoor track and field season.
The Blacksburg High graduate and former Timesland male athlete of the year made the ACC outdoor championship finals in the 100 and 200 meters, and ran the final leg on the 400 relay team. Tech’s men track and field team won the ACC title in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Beck redshirted last season as a true freshman.
Hoffman uncertain
Tech is still waiting for a call from the NCAA about Brock Hoffman’s waiver appeal for immediate eligibility in 2019.
Fuente didn’t have an update on Hoffman’s status when he stepped up to the podium Thursday afternoon. Nor has the team been given a timeline for when to expect a decision.
“It’s been tough, but we only can control what we control. Obviously we’d like a resolution not only for us, but for Brock, for his family and everyone else,” Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice said.
Hoffman’s appeal paperwork was submitted to the NCAA in mid-July alongside the initial waiver request for Burmeister.
Tech’s sports information department attributes Hoffman’s delay to a backlog of requests.
Hoffman, a former Coastal Carolina lineman, initially applied for a medical family hardship waiver in March to be eligible for the 2019 season. The NCAA rules require non-graduate transfer players to sit out a year if they go to another FBS school unless a waiver is granted.
Hoffman has taken plenty of reps with the first-team offensive line this fall at center, but the uncertainty over his status has Vice evaluating all his options at the position.
“I think in this camp I’ve had seven centers take snaps, you always got to prepare for not having this guy or that guy,” Vice said. “You don’t want to be caught standing at the altar with nobody to say I do to.”
SI article dismissed
Sports Illustrated published a story looking back on Virginia Tech’s disappointing 2018 season with quotes from unidentified players saying players wanted to lose the season finale against Marshall last year, (a game the Hokies won 41-20) so the team didn’t qualify for a bowl game.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente declined to discuss the article when asked about it on Thursday.
“This year,” Fuente said. “Let’s go to this year. I haven’t read the article. I don’t want to talk about it. I’m sure it’s great. I’m sure it’s well written. I’m sure it’s fantastic. But this year. We’re moving to this year.”
Tech players offered a similar response.
“That’s in the past — that was 2018, it’s 2019 now,” Willis said. “We are moving forward.”