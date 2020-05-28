Virginia Tech landed a verbal commit from 2021 three-star running back Chance Black on Wednesday night. Black posted a video on social media revealing his decision.
“I’ve always dreamed of playing college football since I was young,” Black said as the video’s narrator. “… I would thank to all of the wonderful universities that showed interest in me, but with that being said I will be continuing my education and athletic career at Virginia Tech University. Go Hokies.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder out of Dorman High School in South Carolina had 10 scholarship offers including ones from South Carolina, Appalachian State, Air Force, Coastal Carolina and Middle Tennessee State. He’s the No. 90 ranked running back in 2021 (according to 247 Sports composite rankings) and No. 15 ranked prospect in South Carolina.
According to MaxPreps, Black ran for 1,067 yards (6.4 yards per carry) as a junior with 11 touchdowns. He also had 20 catches for 370 yards with five receiving touchdowns.
Black is the third player to verbally commit to Virginia Tech in May and eighth overall for 2021.
