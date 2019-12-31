CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t want the “junk” that happened in the pregame to overshadow what turned out to be an excellent football game on Tuesday.
That “junk” included Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden punching Dashawn Crawford before the game.
Bowden put up 300-plus yards and threw the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds on the clock.
But before all that he was in the middle of a scuffle between the teams during pregame warmups that was caught on camera by ESPN.
After arriving at Bank of America Stadium, players from both teams took the field for some early stretching without pads. They had to be separated multiple times during the period they shared the field.
Bowden wasn’t flagged for the incident because officials don’t take “jurisdiction” of the field until 60 minutes before kickoff. Tech and Kentucky players clashed on the field at 10:30 a.m., a full 90 minutes before the scheduled noon kickoff.
In the NCAA 2019 rulebook, it’s the first rule listed in the section about officials.
“I don’t know who allegedly got or didn’t get [punched] — I don’t know anything about that,” Fuente said. “I know we had a team meeting after it and they basically said, ‘We’re going to look into it, you guys talk to your teams.’ So I went in and talked to our team about exactly what we expected of them.”
The tensions between the programs started earlier in the week thanks to an incident at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Video of the exchange showed a group of unidentified Tech players yelling obscenities at a group of Kentucky players that included Bowden.
During the Belk Bowl media day, Bowden said his bowl game was “ruined a little bit” by the encounter and wouldn’t answer questions about Virginia Tech during the 45-minute plus session with reporters.
Tech players downplayed the incident after the game.
“It makes the game a little heated and it makes the game better,” Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “It gives it a little bit of excitement for the fans, but it’s great.”
Empty corners
Virginia Tech’s starting cornerbacks Caleb Farley (back) and Jermaine Waller (lower body) sat out the Belk Bowl with injuries.
Farley, who sat out the team’s regular season finale against Virginia, missed the entire week of practice in Charlotte. Waller was in a boot when he arrived at the stadium on Tuesday. He practiced on Friday, but wasn’t dressed out the rest of the week.
Tech started backup defensive backs Armani Chatman and Brion Murray and they both played almost every snap. Chatman had one tackle while Murray had six tackles (two solo) and an interception.
Chatman got beat on a post on Kentucky’s game-winning touchdown. He also was called for pass interference, which wiped an interception off the board.
“I think they could have done a little bit better in the run game a little bit and be more forceful in that part of it,” defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “Armani, he played well, but he had a couple of critical errors when it’s all said and done, with a PI and then giving up a couple plays there at the end.”
Fuente acknowledged it wasn’t “good timing” to have multiple injuries at the same position group on Monday during the Belk Bowl’s media day, and Foster echoed those comments after the game.
Farley led the ACC with 16 passes defended and tied for fourth in the conference with four interceptions. Waller had 10 pass breakups and three interceptions.
“They make a difference out there when it’s all said and done,” Foster said of Farley and Waller. “And just with a guy [like Bowden] that’s just kind of adequate at that position throwing the ball — now, he’s dynamic with the ball in his hand — but throwing the ball, that should have been to our advantage, when it’s all said and done. And it wasn’t.”
