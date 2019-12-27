CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was careful to avoid ruling Jalen Holston out for the season.
After Holston had surgery on a leg injury he suffered against Boston College — he had six carries for 19 yards in the loss — Fuente said the running back would be out “for a little while.”
That turned out to be the better part of three months.
Holston didn’t play in another game during the regular season, but he did manage to get back on the practice field as the Hokies turned their focus to the Belk Bowl. He was suited up at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte on Friday for the team’s first on-site bowl practice with seemingly no limitations during a portion of the session open to the media.
“He’s going to dress,” Fuente said last week. “He’s out there practicing. I just don’t know. I’m encouraged by him. I don’t want to say no, because he really, really wants to play. He’s cleared. There’s a difference in being cleared and being able to go play in this game.”
Tech could use Holston’s size in the backfield against a huge Kentucky defensive front. The Hokies turned to tight end Dalton Keene in the second half of the season to try and find some additional bulk at running back.
Holston, who is 5-foot-11, 218 pounds, could fill that type of role if he’s healthy enough to play.
“He’s looking good,” fellow running back Deshawn McClease said. “He’s slowly improving. He’s easing his way back in there. They’re not rushing him and he’s taking his time. He’s looking good. He’s definitely progressing.”
Tech’s coaches identified Holston as a potential candidate for a breakout year before the season. He had a modest 57 carries for 281 yards in 2018, but one of his better games came in the Military Bowl against Cincinnati when he had 10 carries for a hard-fought 40 yards.
Holston was the only running back to make it through spring camp without suffering any injuries, and his attitude and work ethic throughout the team’s offseason program earned rave reviews.
By the end of spring, Holston finally felt ready to contribute.
“Honestly [2018] for me it was a gut check,” Holston said in March. “That year last year was really me being more prepared on the mental side and being honest with myself I wasn’t prepared for that. ... That was the biggest step for me, maturing mentally.”
The junior never got a shot, but put everything he had into rehabbing the leg injury for one more shot. McClease, who has dealt with a fair share of injuries during his time in Blacksburg, knows Holston is itching to get back out on the field.
“It’s pretty tough, but you’ve just got to stay mentally strong, just stay the course, trust the process, stay in the training room and rehab as much as you can, and when it’s time to get back out there, you’ll get back out there,” McClease said.
Hail to the chief
Virginia Tech named Kevin Cristello as the chief of staff and football operations.
Cristello spent the last two seasons in a similar role with Coastal Carolina. He previously was an assistant director of football operations at Nebraska (2017) and director of football operations at Eastern Kentucky (2011-16).
Cristello’s coaching and playing background made him an attractive choice for the Hokies.
Cristello was a defensive end at Morehead State (2001-05) and served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater (2006-07). During a three-year stint at Kentucky Christian University, he served in a variety of roles including video coordinator, defensive line coach and interim head coach/defensive coordinator.
Cristello will fill a similar role to the one Danielle Bartelstein had as Tech’s director of football operations before leaving for a role with the College Football Playoff. The full scope of Cristello’s responsibilities are still being figured out, but he will play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the program.
