BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente called Jerry Kill up during fall camp and asked him to spend a few days in Blacksburg.
Kill, who had successful stints as the head coach at Northern Illinois and Minnesota, was working as Southern Illinois’ athletic director after a series of medical setbacks forced him to step away from the field.
Fuente opened his doors for Kill — the longtime coach stayed at Fuente’s house during the August visit — and wanted his honest feedback on the state of Virginia Tech’s football team.
“I wanted to talk about everything from the minute details of what he noticed,” Fuente said. “I’ve done this before with other coaches — people you know that you can bring in that will tell you the truth. You don’t really want someone to come in and say, ‘yup, everything looks good’ and leave. You want somebody that has got the courage and knowledge base to give you good feedback.”
Fuente wouldn’t share the specifics of those conversations, but they impressed him enough to see if Kill would consider a permanent position on staff. Kill’s answer was yes, and it was all made official on Monday, when he was named special assistant to the head coach.
While the addition comes on the heels of a near loss to Furman, the Hokies’ disappointing start has nothing to do with the timing of the hire. It also has nothing to do with defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s impending departure.
Fuente made it clear he started talking to Kill about joining the staff during that August visit, and those conversations continued as both sides worked to see if there was a fit.
The departure of director of football ops Danielle Bartelstein created some financial flexibility for Virginia Tech in the weeks that followed. The Hokies have no plans at this time to add another operations person with assistant director of football operations Matt Transue handling Bartelstein’s former responsibilities.
Fuente thought the biggest hurdle was getting Kill to leave his position at SIU, where he was the most successful football coach in that program’s history (he had a 55-32 record in seven seasons with five playoff appearances) and is a member of the athletic department’s hall of fame.
It’s where Fuente first crossed paths with Kill as a then-assistant at rival Illinois State.
“I thought that the biggest thing was Southern Illinois and what Southern means to Coach Kill,” Fuente said. “What he did for that place as a coach, what he was now doing for it as an administrator, the relationships, the friends that he has in that community. I thought that was going to be really difficult, and I believe that it was really difficult.”
Fuente thinks it came down to the simple fact that Kill is a football man “in his heart and soul.” Kill informed his staff on Monday and will get started with Virginia Tech sometime during the bye week.
Southern Illinois on Monday announced Kill’s departure at about the same time Virginia Tech sent out its press release with details of the transition process there. The school immediately elevated associate director of athletics Liz Jarnigan to athletic director, while also thanking Kill for the 16 months he spent as head of the athletic department.
Kill, who was making $215,000 at SIU when he was hired as AD, was given a two-year letter of appointment by Virginia Tech paying him $175,000 per year. According to Virginia Tech officials, Kill will basically assume the vacant position in the football department that opened up when Bartelstein resigned to take a position with the College Football Playoff.
Kill’s job description when he gets back to Blacksburg will be pretty open-ended. He won’t be allowed to work with players — he can still travel to games — but everything else is fair game.
“This is an opportunity for Coach Kill to come in and continue to give us good feedback involved in virtually every aspect of our program from drawing on his years of experience and knowledge,” Fuente said. “I’m excited to have that resource for our coaches and for myself.”
Fuente spoke glowingly of Kill throughout his news conference on Monday.
Kill is also close with TCU coach Gary Patterson, who is one of Fuente’s longtime mentors. The two Kansas natives both coached under Dennis Franchione (Patterson replaced Kill as linebackers coach at Pittsburg (Kan.) State under Franchione) and developed a friendship.
Patterson offered Kill the offensive coordinator job when he got the job at TCU, a role that Fuente eventually held years later.
“While it was a difficult decision to leave so many wonderful friends and colleagues at Southern Illinois, I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Coach Fuente and his staff at Virginia Tech,” Kill said in a release. “I’ve long appreciated and admired Justin as a coach and teacher of the game. I respect his penchant for identifying talent and helping young men reach their potential. He has assembled a fabulous coaching staff and roster of talented players at Virginia Tech. I can’t wait to help the Hokies in any way I can.”
Kill has a long history of success as a head coach, most recently at Minnesota where he was 29-29 with three bowl appearances. He was named the Big Ten coach of the year in 2014. He stepped down in 2015 for health reasons (epilepsy), but got back into coaching a year later, with a brief stint as Rutgers offensive coordinator.
