Enzo Anthony, who snapped on punts for Virginia as a freshman this past season, revealed Monday on Twitter that he is transferring to Virginia Tech.

He played in 13 of 14 games for UVa, only missing the Cavaliers’ game with William and Mary, when Virginia did not attempt a punt.

Anthony, a direct descendant of UVa founder Thomas Jefferson, is a graduate of Venice High School in Port Charlotte, Florida. As a senior, he was rated the No. 1 long-snapper in Florida and the No. 7 long-snapper overall by Kornblue Kicking.

Pending a ruling to the contrary, he will not be eligible to play for Tech until the 2021 season, at which point he would have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Virginia Tech already has a starting long snapper on the roster in Oscar Shadley.

He was part of the Hokies’ 2018 signing class and has handled every special teams snap (26 straight) the last two seasons. The junior was the top long-snapper coming out of Naples, Florida, in high school, according to Rubio Long Snapping.

He took over the role from Salem High alum Colton Taylor, who handled the job during coach Justin Fuente’s first two seasons.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

