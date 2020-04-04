Virginia Tech’s incoming football signees are making the most of their time in isolation by spending a significant portion of their downtime working out.
They haven’t needed to go to the extremes of some current Hokies — offensive lineman Austin Cannon recently shared a video of him pushing a car on social media and fellow lineman Brock Hoffman posted one that showed him chopping down trees — but they are just as dedicated.
“I’m used to getting up and getting things done on my own,” Tech defensive line signee Robert Wooten said. “I find it easier to perfect my craft with all this time on my hands.”
Backyard fun
Wooten ran down his workout routine for The Roanoke Times this week. The defensive end is doing at least two sessions a day in his backyard — one in the morning and one at around 3 p.m. when it’s hot out — and then a late night jog around his neighborhood.
“I work on change of direction until I can’t feel my legs, then I work on ball get-off while my legs are tired to practice fourth-quarter mentality,” Wooten said. “I try to run everyday even if it’s just a 20-minute jog to keep my legs active, and I time myself through short sprint bursts three times a week.”
“For strength, I can’t really do much more than pushups. I challenge my friends on Snapchat and we see who can do the most pushups. I do a bunch of core workouts like planks, crunches and other workouts.”
Wooten isn’t the only signee without access to a weight room. Tech sent the 2020 class a workout packet, but much of that revolves around weight lifting. Many signees have worked with their high school coaches and trainers to develop alternative training methods to stay in shape.
Defensive back signee Dorian Strong is doing 200 pushups, 200 ab crunches and resistance band workouts in place of lifting.
Running back signee Jalen Hampton is one of the exceptions among his future classmates thanks to the small “mini-gym” in his basement. Hampton does the lifts Tech strength and conditioning coach Ben Hilgart recommended three times a week. He spends the other two days of the week working out at a local baseball field.
Big-league help
Wide receiver signee Tyree Saunders used social media to help him land a pretty talented workout partner for the next few weeks in Arizona Cardinals defensive back Chris Jones, who is a fellow Jacksonville native.
“I met him last year when he came to my 7-on-7 practice. He played for the same team back in high school,” Saunders said. “He followed me on Instagram and stuff. I got his number. I knew he was back in town, so I just asked when he’s working out can I come work with him.”
Jones, who went undrafted out of Nebraska, has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals. He played in 11 games (three starts) in 2019 and had 22 tackles with six passes defended. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman joined their first workout together.
Saunders continues to work out with his personal trainer and do the strength workouts that Tech sent him, but the workouts with Jones at a local park have been an eye-opener.
“He reads everything, so if I give any indicators about my route, he will know what I’m running,” Saunders said. “He’s really helping me [improve] mentally.”
Tech is desperate for depth at wide receiver after losing three players at the position to the transfer portal during the offseason and Saunders has been outspoken in his desire to compete for playing time when he gets to Blacksburg.
The multi-sport athlete would normally be in the midst of track season — he was hoping to defend his state title in the 4x100 relay — but now he’s working out two to three times a day to stay sharp.
“Just grinding and trying to get as ready as possible,” Saunders said.
