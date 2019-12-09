Madi Steuber-Kaczmarski (left) and her husband, Kevin Kaczmarski, enjoy a walk in the rain with their Greyhound, Hank. They take Wasena Bridge to the Roanoke River Greenway for their daily walk on Monday afternoon.
Morning rainfall is enhanced by the car lights in early traffic along US-220 near Hunting Hills plaza on Monday.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Madi Steuber-Kaczmarski (left) and her husband, Kevin Kaczmarski, enjoy a walk in the rain with their Greyhound, Hank. They take Wasena Bridge to the Roanoke River Greenway for their daily walk on Monday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.