Prosecutors may drop death penalty in killer clown case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors say they may no longer pursue the death penalty for the upcoming trial of Sheila Keen Warren in South Florida’s three-decade-old killer clown case with a Southwest Virginia connection.
“My office is in the process of a re-evaluation on this,” Assistant State Attorney Reid Scott told Circuit Judge Joseph Marx on Tuesday.
The prosecutor didn’t elaborate about the reasons, but said a final decision would made in time for a Feb. 20 hearing.
Sheila Warren, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 26, 1990, shooting death of Marlene Warren, 40, in Wellington, Florida.
According to witnesses and investigators, the victim opened the door and greeted a person wearing an orange wig, a red bulb nose, gloves and a smile painted on white makeup. The clown — who held two balloons and flowers in one hand and a pistol in the other — fired a bullet into Warren’s face.
Twelve years after the shooting, Warren’s husband, Michael, married Sheila Warren in Las Vegas. The couple settled in Abingdon and operated a restaurant together.
Cold-case detectives said new DNA evidence led to the fall 2017 grand jury indictment of Warren, who was an original person of interest soon after the slaying. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg then said his office would seek a death sentence.
Defense attorney Richard Lubin said his client wants the judge to know that she is tired of waiting in jail after more than two years and doesn’t want any more trial delays.
School portrait service closing its Chesapeake facility
NORFOLK — Lifetouch, the company known for taking school portraits, plans to close its Chesapeake production facility by the end of the summer, a spokeswoman for the company said.
A spokeswoman for Shutterfly, the online photo developing site that owns Lifetouch, said equipment and volumes of portrait packages from school picture days stored at the Chesapeake plant will be moved to a new production hub in Texas, The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday.
The Chesapeake facility has about 130 full-time employees and nearly 40 seasonal workers, said Shutterfly spokeswoman Sondra Harding.
News of the Chesapeake closure follows the company’s announcement that it would close production plants in Tennessee, California, Minnesota and Illinois. It will still have Lifetouch facilities in Nevada, Indiana, Ohio and Winnipeg, Canada.
Prosecutors searching for credit card scam victims
ALEXANDRIA — Federal prosecutors in Virginia have taken the unusual step of conducting a public search for victims of a Russian national whose website facilitated more than $20 million in credit card fraud.
Aleksei Burkov of St. Petersburg, Russia, pleaded guilty last month in U.S. District Court in Alexandria to fraud, money laundering and other charges. He will be sentenced in May.
He admitted running a website called “Cardplanet” that sold more than 150,000 stolen credit-card numbers.
On Monday, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia issued a public advisory seeking to find potential victims of the fraud scheme. Those who believe they may have been victimized can check a Justice Department website for information about submitting a victim impact statement.
Israel extradited Burkov to the U.S. in November over Russia’s objections.
FBI offers reward for new leads on masked bandit
RICHMOND — A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information about a robbery suspect in Virginia who often wears a mask from the horror movie “Scream.”
WRIC reported Tuesday that the so-called “Scream Bandit” has struck at least six gas stations in areas of central Virginia.
Authorities say he’s committed robberies in Richmond, Henrico County and Chesterfield. The string of robberies stretches back a year.
The robber has typically entered a business with a semi-automatic gun and ordered that money be put into a bag. Besides the mask, he’s worn blue latex gloves and dark clothing.
The FBI said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Murder trial postponed after witness fails to appear
DANVILLE — A witness in a first-degree murder trial in Virginia failed to appear in court because of threats posted on social media, pushing the start back several months, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
The two-day jury trial for Antonio T-Quan Terry, 30, was to start Tuesday morning, the Danville Register & Bee reported. Terry is charged in the 2019 shooting death of Keenan Cunningham, 30, who was found early on July 26 shot to death in his still-running car.
Though multiple witnesses showed up in Danville Circuit Court for the trial, one did not appear, Danville Commonwealth Attorney Michael Newman confirmed. That was because someone had posted personal details about the witness on Facebook, Newman said.
The newspaper reports the trial is now scheduled to begin in April.
