Costumed man sought after exposure incident
MANASSAS — Police in Northern Virginia say a man dressed as Spider-Man exposed himself to a woman at a traffic light.
Prince William County police say a 44-year-old woman reported the incident Friday morning at a corner in Manassas.
The woman told police she was stopped at an intersection when the man dressed as Spider-Man exposed himself while making an obscene gesture. Police say the man then observed the woman in the car next to him and rolled down his window, further exposing himself.
He then drove off. Police say there was no contact between the man and the woman.
Suspect charged in drug -related fatality
STAFFORD — A West Virginia man has been charged with felony murder in connection with an incident last year in which a woman who suffered a fatal drug overdose was dumped in a ditch in Stafford County.
Dontae Marcellus Sanders, 28, of Weirton, West Virginia, was directly indicted Monday by a Stafford County grand jury on the felony murder charge, which carries a prison term of between five and 40 years.
He was also charged with distributing illegal drugs and concealment of a dead body. Sanders was already in the Rappahannock Regional Jail for a probation violation on prior convictions in Stafford.
According to police reports, a passerby found the body of 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Childs of Stafford before 6 a.m. on Oct. 6. An autopsy revealed that she had suffered a fatal overdose.
An investigation resulted in Monday’s charges against Sanders, who is accused of supplying the drugs that Childs overdosed on and of discarding her body after the overdose.
Felony murder is the unintentional death of a person while committing another felony offense.
Elementary school cited for solar installations
RICHMOND — A solar array at a Virginia elementary school is the first to receive the highest possible designation under a new program that encourages pollinator-friendly solar development.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Monday that Cople Elementary School in Westmoreland County had been awarded a Gold Certified Pollinator Smart Project label.
The program includes recommendations to plan, build and monitor solar facilities that attract pollinators, lessen stormwater impacts and increase the visual appeal of the installations, according to the department. A key focus is the use of Virginia native plant species.
Charlottesville-based Sun Tribe said in a news release that the ground-mounted solar system meets 100 % of the school’s energy needs and will save Westmoreland County Public Schools an estimated $3.6 million in energy costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.