The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services has developed a new methodology for disbursing federal and state money intended to help cover uncompensated care by private hospitals in a way that incentivizes them to take on more involuntary psychiatric patients.
The state legislature directed the agency to develop the methodology for distributing “disproportionate share hospital,” or DSH, payments in order to combat the crisis facing the state’s public psychiatric hospitals, which now regularly operate at nearly full capacity and struggle with staffing shortages.
The pressure on Virginia’s public psychiatric hospitals has built over the past five years, since state legislation passed in 2014 requiring that a person placed under an emergency custody order while experiencing a mental health crisis be admitted to a state facility if no private provider will accept the patient.
As a result, private hospitals reduced the proportion of people under a temporary detention order that they accepted. At the same time, the number of involuntary admissions to state hospitals climbed.
Private hospitals accept about three-quarters of all involuntary psychiatric patients in the state and have faced their own challenges, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents 110 hospitals in the state.
The proposed methodology — described in a Department of Medical Assistance Services report released last week and presented to the Joint Subcommittee for Health and Human Resources Oversight on Monday — would assign DSH payments to private hospitals based on reaching a target number of temporary detention order patients covered by Medicaid that would be similar to the hospital’s TDO numbers in 2015, before the spike in admissions to state hospitals.
Rather than increasing the state’s investment into DSH payments, it would reallocate the already budgeted $26 million to be based on TDOs rather than the number of Medicaid patients a hospital admits.
“There would be winners and losers relative to the current methodology,” DMAS Director Karen Kimsey said in a presentation to the joint subcommittee. Her agency runs the state Medicaid program.
If the new methodology is fully implemented, some private hospitals that currently accept a high number of Medicaid patients, but don’t offer behavioral health services, would lose DSH payments. Some hospitals that accept TDO patients also would not qualify for DSH payments because they don’t meet federal requirements, such as offering obstetrics services.
Five hospitals — Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Winchester Medical Center — could stand to lose at least $1 million in DSH payments, the state’s report says.
According to the report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said that DSH funding is not an effective tool to incentivize hospitals to accept more TDO patients.
The hospital group said a number of factors — including an increase in voluntary psychiatric admissions, staff recruitment and retention issues, and insufficient discharge options — have played a role in why private hospitals have taken on a smaller portion of TDO admissions in recent years.
The proposed methodology is subject to adjustment by the General Assembly during the legislative session starting in January. The earliest the methodology could be implemented is July 1.
