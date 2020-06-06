The Virginia Department of Health on Saturday reported 856 new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional hospitalizations and seven more deaths across the state.
The state now has 49,397 positive cases of the virus. Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have reached 5,054, and there have been 1,460 deaths from the virus.
