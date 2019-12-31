Police release identity of man killed by officer
NEWPORT NEWS — Authorities have released the identity of a man shot to death during a struggle by a Newport News police officer who was confronting him for allegedly abusing the 911 system.
Henry Kistler Berry III, 43, was killed Friday by Sgt. Albin Pearson, who has since been placed on paid administrative leave, news outlets report, citing a Newport News police statement.
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew has said four officers arrived at Berry’s home that evening to charge him with abusing and tying up 911 lines. Berry was accused of calling 911 repeatedly over the past several months, including on Friday.
Drew said Berry darted away from the approaching officers and into his apartment, where Berry was brought to the ground and snatched an officer’s stun gun. Drew said Berry used the weapon on two or three officers before he was shot and died at the scene.
Woman pleads guilty in death of neglected baby
CHARLOTTESVILLE — A woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her nearly 2-year-old son, who authorities said died suffering apparent symptoms of neglect and abuse.
Nydia Love Lee, 26, entered the plea Monday to charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect, news outlets report. She was initially arrested in August on a charge of second-degree murder.
Police were called to Lee’s home in January for a report of an unresponsive baby, Charlottesville Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Areshini Pather told the court, outlining evidence that would have been presented had the case gone to trial.
Lee told officers that the baby had been napping and was simply found unresponsive. An autopsy determined that the baby showed signs of neglect, was undersized for his age and had various injuries, including bruising around his groin, healed rib fractures, a fractured right arm and blunt force trauma to his head, Pather said.
“The injuries are indicated to be ‘non-accidental,’ which is a technical term used by the medical examiner,” Pather said.
Lee is set to be sentenced in March.
VUU hands out $250,000 in need-based scholarships
RICHMOND — A day after announcing it was lowering undergraduate tuition by nearly a third, Virginia Union University handed out $250,000 in scholarships.
The university, on Christmas Day, told 115 students that they had received the need-based awards.
“We are doing everything in our power to ensure that our students are able to concentrate on their academics and not be burdened with financial debt,” said VUU President Hakim Lucas. “Announcing these awards on Christmas is our gift to the students and their families. We want to inspire our students and encourage them to continue their studies.”
The scholarships will be available at the start of the spring semester, the university said.
Rep. McEachin gives books to Henrico County school
HENRICO — The library at a Henrico County high school has hundreds of new books, thanks to the area’s congressman.
Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, on Dec. 17 donated 200 new books from the Library of Congress to the library at Highland Springs High.
“I am always pleased to visit the schools in our district and speak with students and faculty there,” McEachin said. “Today’s visit was extra special because I was able to bring 200 brand-new books donated from the Library of Congress for students to check out. I hope that the students will enjoy these new additions to their library.”
McEachin has also donated books from the Library of Congress to other schools and public libraries in Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George and Surry counties and Hopewell and Petersburg.
Woman charged with arson, attempted first-degree murder
CHICAGO — U.S. marshals in Chicago have arrested a Virginia woman accused of trying to set a woman and her house on fire.
Dominique Fowler was arrested Saturday in a Chicago suburb, according to news outlets. A tip led to the arrest, according to a U.S. Marshals Service statement.
Authorities have said Fowler poured gasoline on a woman who was being held at gunpoint in Portsmouth in November 2017 and then attempted to light the woman and her house on fire. Authorities have said a child was in the house at the time.
Fowler faced charges including attempted first-degree murder, arson and robbery, but evaded custody. The marshals service was called in to assist with the case in 2018, according to the statement. Marshals soon learned that Fowler fled to Atlanta and then returned to Hampton Roads, the statement says.
Fowler is being held at the Cook County Department of Corrections in Chicago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.