va standalone

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... PIGG RIVER NEAR PIGG R NR SANDY LEVEL AFFECTING PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA.. ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL... CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING ON THE ROANOKE RIVER AT BROOKNEAL. MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING ON THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE, ALTAVISTA AND RANDOLPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED THIS EVENING. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 02PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.0 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 10.5 FEET...FLOODING OCCURS IN PORTIONS OF WASENA PARK AND THE ROANOKE GREENWAY PATH. * FLOOD HISTORY...THE CREST OF 15.9 FEET AT 4PM THURSDAY COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 17.2 FEET ON SEPT 28 2004. &&