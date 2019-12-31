hr balloondrop 123119 p01

Families celebrate New Year’s Eve with a balloon drop at Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery in downtown Roanoke on Tuesday. About 100 balloons were released at 2 p.m. from the top floor. Sparkling cider was also provided for a cheers. For more photos from the story, visit Roanoke.com.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

