Families celebrate New Year’s Eve with a balloon drop at Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery in downtown Roanoke on Tuesday. About 100 balloons were released at 2 p.m. from the top floor. Sparkling cider was also provided for a cheers. For more photos from the story, visit Roanoke.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.