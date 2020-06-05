va standalone

Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA, VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, SURRY, WATAUGA, AND WILKES. IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, AMHERST, BATH, BEDFORD, BLAND, BOTETOURT, CARROLL, CRAIG, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GILES, GRAYSON, MONTGOMERY, PATRICK, PULASKI, ROANOKE, ROCKBRIDGE, SMYTH, TAZEWELL, AND WYTHE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * VERY HEAVY RAINFALL RATES AND MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF STORMS MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. DUE TO RAINFALL ON THURSDAY, EVEN ONLY A SHORT DURATION OF VERY HEAVY RAIN MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. * IN URBAN AREAS FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IN POOR-DRAINAGE AREAS, LOW- LYING INTERSECTIONS AND ALONG STEAMS AND CREEKS. IN MORE RURAL AREAS STREAMS AND CREEKS MAY ALSO QUICKLY RISE OUT OF THEIR BANKS FLOODING ROADS AND LOW-WATER CROSSINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&