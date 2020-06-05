va standalone

skd kidpool 052920 p01

Tammy Thornsberry holds her granddaughter, a two-year-old twin, Kingsley Belvin, 2, on her porch overlooking the front yard on 9th Street, SE, where Belvin and her brother and two cousins played in two kiddy pools on Friday afternoon.

 STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times

