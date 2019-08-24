“Grand Day of Service, God’s Hands in the Community,” is a collaborative initiative among five churches on Grandin Road: Christ Lutheran, Heights Community, Raleigh Court Presbyterian, Raleigh Court United Methodist and St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal. Projects throughout the community were divided among volunteers on Saturday morning. Craig Favor on the ladder, with his wife (left) Helen Favor, and two children (right) Anna Favor 10, and Sam Favor, 9, and Steve Gross in back, help paint walls and moulding of a classroom at Kids Soar, an after-school literacy program at 305 Mountain Avenue, S.W. See more photos at roanoke.com/gallery.