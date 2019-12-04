Santa Claus was spotted riding his bike along Campbell Avenue carrying a bag of stuffed animals on the back to surprise kids with in downtown Roanoke on Giving Tuesday. Santa, or Robert Wright, 61, said his reindeer were at home resting. This is the fourth year Wright has been dressing as Santa and giving out toys during the month of December. He also visits Salem and Blacksburg. “I love making sure the kids see Santa and are happy,” he said.