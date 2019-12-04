Santa Claus was spotted riding his bike along Campbell Avenue carrying a bag of stuffed animals on the back to surprise kids with in downtown Roanoke on Giving Tuesday. Santa, or Robert Wright, 61, said his reindeer were at home resting. This is the fourth year Wright has been dressing as Santa and giving out toys during the month of December. He also visits Salem and Blacksburg. “I love making sure the kids see Santa and are happy,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.