The Quilting Party of Blacksburg invited people to hang quilts around town to show appreciation for essential workers, health professionals and anyone staying at home during the pandemic. “Hang a quilt in your front window, drape a quilt over your porch rail, hang quilts on a line between two trees in your front yard and show everyone in the New River Valley that quilts exemplify love and caring for everyone,” the event flyer said.
