va standalone 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Rubin Jones, 9, of Lynchburg, had his face painted as the Hulk at the Salem Fair on Tuesday. HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times Dennis Hayes, 71, of Clarksville, poses with his granddaughters Cary Jones, 11, (left) and Stella Jones, 10, both of Vinton, at the Salem Fair with dolls and goodies to eat. HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times Aretha Hodges, 50, of Roanoke, has worked every year at the Salem Fair for sixteen years. Hodges sits on the Jump Around ride on Tuesday. HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times Tyrall Austin, 23, of Pulaski, won a Pokemon Detective Pikachu stuffed animal at a booth game after only throwing only four or five balls, he said. STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times K. Pittman, (left) 10, and his brother, D. Pittman, 13, of Roanoke, are attired fo for Old Tyme Photos of East Tennessee, owned by Mick Lloyd and Mike Cobb. STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save main Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments Most Popular Former Blacksburg High teacher speaks on controversial departure Search warrants in Rockbridge County store explosion investigate gasoline delivery Testimony: Facebook post, storm of texts spurred fatal Pulaski Co. stabbing Wades Supermarket plans big changes as it continues fight to stay alive Family of man shot and killed on Blue Ridge Parkway sues former Roanoke officer Contests & Events The Making of Matilda Contest We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo… Lake Fun Photo Contest Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…