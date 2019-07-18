Frank and Judy Longaker have to say goodbye to their white ash tree, one of the biggest such trees in Virginia. The tree is being taken down from their property off Old Mountain Road in northeast Roanoke after several decades of trying to stabilize it. The tree was damaged in a hurricane in 2003 and a few years later the Longakers used wire to try and stabilize the heavy limbs. “We tried to save it,” said Judy, but the tree has too much rot and deterioration and was getting dangerous. According to the Virginia Big Tree Register, the Longaker’s white ash measured more than 6 feet in diameter, 80 feet in height and had a crown of 78 feet. The couple said they are going to get a cutting and plant it in the flower bed in an effort to create a new ash.