Teams of 10 use a fire hose to pull a train locomotive as part of the annual Big Lick Train Tug. The event raised money for the Presbyterian Community Center, which aims to help people in the eastern parts of Roanoke, Roanoke County and Vinton.
Photos by DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
Mike Parr of team Salem Presbyterian Church anchors the effort to pull a locomotive during the Big Lick Train Tug.
A pile of worn work gloves wait to protect hands that will pull a 250 ton locomotive during the annual Big Lick Train Tug.
