Katie Massey of Lexington with her two children James, 6, left, and Bailey, 18 months, are not sure what to think of the giant Chinese dragon at the Lunar New Year Celebration at the Taubman Museum of Art on Saturday
Johnny Hsu demonstrates a martial arts “Monks’s Dance “ with a Shaolin Monk’s Spade, an ancient Chinese multi-use tool or weapon at the Lunar New Year Celebration at the Taubman Museum of Art on Saturday
Top: Shaolin Dragons Martial Arts Academy begin the celebration for spectators with “The Lion Dance” in dragon costumes at the Lunar New Year Celebration at the Taubman Museum of Art on Saturday.
Don Petersen |Special to The Roanoke Times
Bryan Marszalek provides the beat of a chinese lowar drum for some of the performances at the Lunar New Year Celebration at the Taubman Museum of Art on Saturday
Don Petersen |Special to The Roanoke Times
Don Petersen |Special to The Roanoke Times
Left: Southwest Virginia Ballet dancer, Simone Ayers, 16, performs a Chinese dance at the Lunar New Year Celebration at the Taubman Museum of Art on Saturday.
Don Petersen |Special to The Roanoke Times
Don Petersen |Special to The Roanoke Times
Below: Andy Wang, 13, plays the violin during a performance from the Jane Wang Violin Studio at the Taubman Museum of Art on Saturday. See more photos at roanoke.com.
