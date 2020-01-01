Early on New Years Day, Jennifer Coburn, Vanessa Skidmore, and Shannon Cooner pass under the historic Mill Mountain Toll Booth on their way to the top of the mountain during the 31st Annual Mill Mountain Fun Run sponsored by the Star City Striders.
With temperatures in the low 40’s New year’s morning, shorts and tee shirts were warm enough for Seth Thomas, Jesse Bower, and Emily Walker as they make their way up Prospect Road during the 31st Annual Mill Mountain Fun Run.
Above: At the conclusion of the 31st Annual Mill Mountain Run sponsored by the Star City Striders on Wednesday morning, participants gather at the Roanoke Star’s overlook for a group photo.
DAVID HUNGATE |Special to The Roanoke Times
DAVID HUNGATE |Special to The Roanoke Times
With vastly different facial expressions, two runners pass in opposite directions coming and going to the top of Mill Mountain on New Years Day.
DAVID HUNGATE |Special to The Roanoke Times
Left: During the 31st Annual Mill Mountain Run, Gwen Turner, Nicole Pardon, Erika Hughes and Shelly Conley jog along the Roanoke River Greenway at the start of their run to the top of Mill Mountain.
DAVID HUNGATE |Special to The Roanoke Times
DAVID HUNGATE |Special to The Roanoke Times
Linda Gooding of Roanoke and Debi Robison of Salem pass under the Rockledge Bridge while walking to the top of Mill Mountain.
DAVID HUNGATE |Special to The Roanoke Times
During the 31st Annual Mill Mountain Fun Run on New Years Day, Trey Bateman, Donna Deadrick, and Mary Alcoke make the turn towards the top at the historic Rockledge Mansion .
DAVID HUNGATE |Special to The Roanoke Times
Climbing a steep section of Fishburn Parkway, Lyla Clayton (left) and Monica Wiltjer work towards the top of Mill Mountain on New Years Day.
