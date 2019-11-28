va standalone 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Below: Eli Houtz, 9, jumps into the arms of his dad, Kenley Houtz, as his brother Benjamin, 7 (at right), waits his turn before the traditional holiday event in Roanoke. HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times Jacob Appleton, left center, and Dani Lovell Dehart run down Church Avenue with fellow participates in the 14th annual Drumstick Dash 5K Race on Thanksgiving Day. HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times Drumstick Dash 5K racers and walkers make their way along Gainsboro Road, foreground, and Henry Street in downtown Roanoke on Thanksgiving Day. HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times Above: Racers take off to start the 14th annual Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick Dash 5K Race and Family Walk in downtown Roanoke on Thanksgiving Day. Race results in Sports. HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times A. Mabes, 10, of Roanoke, finishes the 14th annual Drumstick Dash 5K Race on Thanksgiving Day in 19:46. HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save main Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular CEO of Lawrence Companies lived 'wide open' Business Intel: Soul food restaurant opens in Roanoke A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge. Virginia Tech football: Hokies make it back to back shutouts, blank Pitt 28-0 Carilion announces plans for new cancer center Contests & Events The 2019-2020 Weather Journal Snowfall Contest It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win… Fearless Forecasters 2019 Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet… Varsity Forecasters 2019 Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.