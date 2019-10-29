va standalone 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Gavin Sanderson (left) and Logan Bredenkamp from Cave Spring Elementary School check out the candy they got while trick or treating at the Roanoke County Public Schools central office on Tuesday. HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times Preschoolers with Roanoke County Public Schools go trick or treating during an annual event at the school system’s central office on Tuesday. HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times Stacy Whetstone passes out candy as Roanoke County Public Schools holds its annual trick or treating event at its central office on Tuesday. HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save main Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 2 injured in Roanoke shootings, police say 'I didn’t want it to end': Calling historic OT game like winning lottery for FOX Sports’s James Bates Roanoke County night vision factory lands major order, changes hands Roanoke neighborhood remembers James Tarpley, the 'Angel of Grandin Road' Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer Contests & Events Fearless Forecasters 2019 Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet… Varsity Forecasters 2019 Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.