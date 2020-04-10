va standalone
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 EXPECTED. * WHERE...ROANOKE, BOTETOURT, FRANKLIN, BEDFORD AND AMHERST COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL DIMINISH OVERNIGHT ALLOWING THE TEMPERATURE TO FALL TO NEAR OR JUST BELOW FREEZING, AND INCREASING THE POTENTIAL FOR FROST FORMATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...WINDS WILL DIMINISH OVERNIGHT ALLOWING THE TEMPERATURE TO FALL BELOW FREEZING AND INCREASING THE POTENTIAL FOR FROST FORMATION. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
Most Popular
-
Editorial: Your $1,200 stimulus check is a lot less than what other people are getting
-
Roanoke area reaches 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Montgomery County department quarantined
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Roanoke Valley police, DMV make adjustments in wake of COVID-19
-
Weather Journal: Winterlike pattern emerging for mid-April
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.