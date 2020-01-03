main
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, GRAYSON, CARROLL, FLOYD, ROANOKE, PATRICK AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES. IN NORTH CAROLINA, ASHE, ALLEGHANY NC AND WATAUGA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST GUSTS WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ALONG AND NEAR THE CREST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&
